Amelia Hamlin Reflects On 2021 3 Months After Scott Disick Split: I ‘Lost My Sense Of Self’

Amelia Hamlin got candid about the past year in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 22, as she revealed she ‘completely lost’ her ‘sense of self’.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, took some time on Dec. 22 to reflect on the highs and lows that she experienced in 2021. Alongside a collection of photos and videos shared on Instagram, Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter highlighted the moments that stood out the most to her.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…,” she wrote, while referencing photos of her bleaching her brows blonde. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! ”

Other moments in Amelia’s gallery show her running in New York City since this was the year she moved to the Big Apple. Interestingly, Amelia didn’t include any photos or videos of Scott Disick, 38, who she famously started dating in October 2020. They broke up in September 2021, after Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, leaked his alleged DMs with Scott. In the screenshots, Scott allegedly mocked Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

It’s possible that Amelia’s note about losing her “sense of self” had something to do with her year-long romance with Scott, but we don’t know that for sure. However, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion in October, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal wasn’t “helpful” and possibly contributed to the split. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said.

Then, in December, Amelia’s dad Harry Hamlin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he opened up about his daughter’s split, saying he’s “glad” she and Scott broke up. “Look, Amelia’s doing great,” he said. “She’s living in New York and she’s having the time of her life solo.”