See Message

Amelia Hamlin Reflects On 2021 3 Months After Scott Disick Split: I ‘Lost My Sense Of Self’

Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin Kourtney Kardashian unfollows
Shutterstock
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Amelia Hamlin got candid about the past year in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 22, as she revealed she ‘completely lost’ her ‘sense of self’.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, took some time on Dec. 22 to reflect on the highs and lows that she experienced in 2021. Alongside a collection of photos and videos shared on Instagram, Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter highlighted the moments that stood out the most to her.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…,” she wrote, while referencing photos of her bleaching her brows blonde. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! ”

Other moments in Amelia’s gallery show her running in New York City since this was the year she moved to the Big Apple. Interestingly, Amelia didn’t include any photos or videos of Scott Disick, 38, who she famously started dating in October 2020. They broke up in September 2021, after Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, leaked his alleged DMs with Scott. In the screenshots, Scott allegedly mocked Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

It’s possible that Amelia’s note about losing her “sense of self” had something to do with her year-long romance with Scott, but we don’t know that for sure. However, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion in October, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal wasn’t “helpful” and possibly contributed to the split. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Then, in December, Amelia’s dad Harry Hamlin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he opened up about his daughter’s split, saying he’s “glad” she and Scott broke up. “Look, Amelia’s doing great,” he said. “She’s living in New York and she’s having the time of her life solo.”