Harry Hamlin Admits He’s ‘Glad’ Daughter Amelia & Scott Disick Split — Watch

Harry Hamlin was asked point-blank why daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick broke up. Harry revealed exactly how he feels about the split while on ‘WWHL.’

When the WWHL viewers get to ask questions, anything goes. One fan asked Harry Hamlin, 70, what he thought happened between daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20, and Scott Disick, 38, to cause the breakup, and if he was secretly happy they split. Harry didn’t shy away from answering both questions on the show.

Harry Hamlin on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ (Bravo)

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry said on the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Well, Amelia’s dad has certainly had his say! He put a lot of emphasis on Amelia being “solo.” Amelia and Scott officially split in September 2021 after nearly a year together. Their breakup happened in the fallout of the drama with Scott, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her other ex Younes Bendjima, 28.

Scott allegedly sent DMs to Younes about Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, 46, in August 2021. Younes put Scott on blast and posted a message where Scott wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” He also sent a PDA photo of Kourtney and Travis, who are now engaged. Younes responded to Scott, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick during their relationship. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that, as her dad said, Amelia isn’t sweating the breakup with Scott whatsoever. She’s moving on with her life. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” our source revealed. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.”