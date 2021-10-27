Amelia Hamlin: How She Feels About Scott Disick Dating Other Women

Amelia Hamlin isn’t bothered by the prospect of her ex Scott Disick dating new people, less than two months after the pair officially called it quits.

Amelia Hamlin has officially split from Scott Disick, and a source close to the model has revealed she’s unfazed by her ex dating again. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” an insider close to the 20-year-old told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.”

The source added that she “has closed that chapter” of her life. “At this point, [she] just wants him to be happy doing whatever it is that he chooses to pursue. Whether it be dating other women, that’s fine by her and she’s honestly completely unbothered.” A second source told HL, “Amelia has moved on so far from Scott. It is something that is beyond her right now, she enjoyed her time with him and then it went south, and she now sees the person he is today is not the person he was originally with her.”

The insider continued, “Amelia doesn’t want one-way relationships and though she isn’t actively looking for a new boyfriend, once she gets one it will be someone different from Scott. She has lived and learned and moving forward with her life without him in it and she doesn’t care what he does. It is no longer her business.”

The couple called it quits after another scandal involving Scott. The father-of-three, who shares his children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly dissed Kourt in a DM sent to another one of her exes, Younes Bendjima. The 28-year-old model posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Scott supposedly sent him, featuring a snap of Kourt’s new fiance Travis Barker and the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “Yo is this chick ok!?” he allegedly wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney and Travis lying on a raft, kissing. “Bro like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes responded coldly to Scott. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” he wrote. “PS: I ain’t your bro.” HollywoodLife since learned that this incident was the “final straw” in their romance. “The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife last month “However, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM.”

The insider continued, “The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye. But when Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits. Right now, she’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation, she’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”