Elliot Grainge: 5 Things To Know About Sofia Richie’s Fiancé

Sofia Richie is engaged! The model, 23, announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 28, on April 20. Sofia shared photos that showed her handsome beau getting down on one knee to pop the question, while surrounded by candles with an ocean backdrop. The romantic proposal occurred over a year after Sofia and Elliot started dating. As Sofia celebrates her engagement, find out all about the man she’s going to marry.

1. He owns a record label.

Elliot is the founder and CEO of 10K Projects, an independent record label based in Los Angeles. Some of the artists currently signed with 10K Projects include Damien Styles, Lil Boom, Salem Ilese, Trippie Redd, and Turbo. Tekashi6ix9ine was previously affiliated with the label.

2. His father is a prominent figure in the music industry.

Elliot’s father is Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, 62. Lucian has held that position since 2011 and is reportedly worth an estimated $55 million, as of 2021. Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, has released several albums under UMG’s label and is pals with Lucian. “There is a deep level of trust between [Sofia and Elliot],” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Their dads are very close, so she’s known him a long time. Her dad could not be happier.”

Sofia Richie was pictured with a mystery man, holding hands as they walked back to their car after dinner in West Hollywood, CA on March 25, 2021.

3. He’s on social media.

Elliot has over 50K followers on his Instagram account. He posted a photo of himself and Sofia after their engagement, and wrote, “She said yes❤️❤️❤️.” His follower count obviously pales in comparison to his future wife’s. Sofia has over 7 million followers on IG and typically posts shots of her modeling gigs, vacations, time with family, and outings with Elliot.

4. He’s been on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Elliot made it onto the elusive Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List in 2021. He was part of the music category, alongside Gabby Barrett, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and more. Other entries that year included actors Ariana deBose, and Camila Mendes, social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae, and athletes Chiney Ogwumike and DeAndre Hopkins.

5. Elliot & Sofia started dating after she split from Scott Disick.

Elliot came into the picture after Sofia’s split from Scott Disick, 38. She dated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from September 2017 to August 2020. Scott revealed on KUWTK that the pair broke up once Sofia gave him “an ultimatum” to choose her or his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the mother of his three children. Sofia went on to date Matthew Morton, who is the younger brother of the late Harry Morton, before she ended up with Elliot.