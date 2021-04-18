Sofia Richie Enjoys A ‘Dreamy’ Convertible Ride With BF Elliot Grainge On St. Barts Getaway

Sofia Richie took to Instagram to share a new pic of her and hunky boyfriend Elliot Grainge just one week after she confirmed their romance.

Sofia Richie, 22, is continuing to give her fans glimpses into her new relationship with boyfriend Elliot Grainge! The blonde beauty shared a brand new pic of herself riding in a blue convertible with the stud in St. Barts on Apr. 18 and it was one eye-catching snapshot! The lovebirds seemed to be enjoying a thrilling moment as a beautiful scenery of trees and blue water could be seen behind the road they were driving on.

Sofia had her arms up in the air while flashing two peace signs and a big smile and Elliot looked equally as happy with his own smile. “Dreamy 😍,” she captioned the pic before many of her followers responded with sweet comments. “New man new life so live it 💯,” one follower wrote while another called the couple “hot.”

Sofia’s latest photo comes almost two weeks after she was spotted in a car with Elliot during a different outing. They were picking up food at a restaurant and were photographed while driving away together. Before that, Sofia posted an elevator selfie with the record label executive and they were posing while standing and wearing face masks.

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot was first suspected when the two were first seen holding hands at the end of Mar. during a romantic dinner date in West Hollywood. Once she shared kissing pics with him earlier this month, it was pretty much confirmed that the two were dating and now they seem inseparable.

Sofia’s relationship with her new beau comes after she broke up with longtime love Scott Disick, 37. The two called it quits in the summer of 2020 and according to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, part of the reason for their split was because of his close friendship with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, who is also the mother of his three children. After she allegedly gave him an “ultimatum” to choose her or Kourtney, Scott went with the latter and the rest is history.