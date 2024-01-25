Sofia Richie Pregnant: Model Is Expecting First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are going to be parents! The model revealed that she was pregnant in a new interview that was published on Thursday, January 25. The baby will be the first child for both Sofia and Elliot!

“I found out very, very early,” Sofia, 25, told Vogue. “[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these [pregnancy tests] are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive.”

While the two of them have known each other since they were kids, Sofia and Elliot have been dating since 2021. She and the 10k Projects CEO got engaged in April 2022, and they tied the knot a year later! Their wedding was a star-studded affair, which should come as no surprise given Sofia’s famous family. Her dad is musical icon Lionel Richie, and her older sister is socialite and reality star Nicole Richie. Besides her famous family members, Sofia also invited other celebrities like Cameron Diaz, who is married to her brother-in-law Joel Madden’s brother Benji.

Ahead of Sofia’s wedding in France, she revealed that she converted to Judaism to share the same religion as her then-fiancé. “I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!” she wrote in an April 2023 Instagram Story.

While the couple mostly keep their romance private, Elliot did speak a little bit about Sofia in an April 2023 interview with The Los Angeles Times. He explained that he did try to keep his personal life separate. “You can’t help who you fall in love with,” he said. “I really try and keep the profile as low as possible.”

Despite trying to keep a low profile, he did share some details about their relationship when discussing his “happy place.” He said that he was at his happiest when he was “with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we’re on.”

While the baby will be Sofia’s first child, it’s not going to be her famous dad’s first grandkid. The “All Night Long” star has two grandkids, Sparrow and Harlow, from Nicole.