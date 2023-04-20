Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden & Their Daughter Arrive In France Ahead Of Sofia Richie’s Wedding

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are on a family trip in France with their daughter, Raddix, for Sofia Richie‘s impending wedding to her fiance, Elliot Grainge. The Charlie’s Angels star, 50, and Good Charlotte rocker, 44, were seen arriving at the posh Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc — a luxury resort built 1870 — on Thursday, April 20. Cameron was also photographed sitting on the hotel’s stone steps cuddling her 3-year-old daughter after their flight.

The family was dressed casually as they arrived in the South of France. Cameron donned an off-white knit sweater she wore with blue jeans and white sneakers. Her precious daughter, who she keeps out of the spotlight, appeared to be wearing a printed onesie and magenta jacket. Her father rocked an all-black ensemble of baggy pants, a hoodie, a baseball cap, and sneakers.

Cameron and Benji aren’t normally spotted with Sofia, 24, but they are related through marriage. As fans know, Sofia is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and the adoptive sister to Nicole Richie, who Lionel adopted when she was 9 years old. Nicole is the wife of Benji’s brother and bandmate, Joel Madden.

Although the exact date of Sofia’s wedding is unknown, it’s clear she’s getting married any day. She arrived in France earlier this week and surprised fans when she created a TikTok that included her birth last name and future last name. In her second video, she said her wedding weekend festivities are starting tomorrow, Friday, April 21, and that her family is arriving soon. Her next video showed her getting dressed in a loose-fitting, light blue maxi dress that she described as “hitting the somewhat bridal mark”.

On Wednesday, she looked every bit of bridal in a slideshow of images that showed her posing in front of a classic white convertible car in an all-white outfit, which was styled by Liat Baruch. She accessorized with a white Chanel bag and a Chanel pearl and silver necklace.

Sofia and Elliot, 30, got engaged in April 2020 after going public with their relationship in March 2021. Elliot proposed with a gorgeous emerald-cut engagement ring, which Sofia showed off when she shared her engagement news.