Benji Madden: 5 Things To Know About Cameron Diaz’s Husband Who’s Now A New Dad

After nearly five years of marriage, Cameron Diaz, 47, and her rocker husband Benji Madden, 40, announced they’ve become first time parents. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 3. We’ve got five fun facts to know about Benji.

1. Benji and his identical twin brother Joel make up the band Good Charlotte.

The brothers from Maryland formed the group in 1996. They broke big in 2002 with the hit single “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top Hot 100. They followed it up with “Boys and Girls” and “The Anthem” in 2003, with all three songs off their self-titled debut album.

2. Benji has written and produced music for other artists.

He co-wrote and produced several songs for Hillary Duff‘s 2005 Most Wanted compilation album including “Wake Up” and “Break My Heart.” Benji also wrote 5 Seconds of Summer‘s “Amnesia” and several tunes for fellow Maryland rockers All Time Low.

3. Benji has appeared as a judge on The Voice: Australia.

He was a coach/judge during the 2015-2016 season, as well as working with The Voice: Kids that same year. He judged with his brother Joel, as well as Seal and Keith Urban on the panel.

4. Benji and Cameron married just over eight months of dating.

The couple began dating in May of 2014 and became engaged just before Christmas of that year. The pair then shocked pals with a surprise wedding on Jan. 5, 2015 at her home in Beverly Hills. In 2016, Cameron told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show that, “The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, ‘He’s hot.’ How come I didn’t know this before? We had never been in the same circle.” She added that, “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ Oh, I get it. You just know when you know. Like you’re my husband,” she said of Benji.

5. Benji’s sister-in-law is Nicole Richie.

Nicole married Joel Madden on Dec. 10, 2011. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Harlow and 10-year-old son Sparrow who Benji is an uncle to. Cameron has said that she met Benji at a dinner party thrown by her good pal Nicole and Joel.