Does Cameron Diaz Have Any Kids? Meet Her Children

Cameron Diaz has certainly made an impact on the movie business. The blonde bombshell, 52, burst onto the scene back in 1994 when she appeared as the sultry Tina Carlyle opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask. Since then, she’s established herself as a bona fide A-lister, appearing opposite Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), opposite Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law in The Holiday (2006), opposite Jamie Foxx in Any Given Sunday (1999), opposite Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels (2000) and many more. On Friday, January 17, she released her latest movie after more than a decade long hiatus — Back in Action on Netflix.

Behind the scenes, she’s also enjoyed a richly successful family life. According to Life & Style, in 2015, the actress tied the knot with Good Charlotte‘s Benji Madden, and they’ve since welcomed two children.

Below, find out what we know about Diaz’s kids.

Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden

Raddix was welcomed to her famous family at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles on December 30, 2019. She’s now five years old. The thrilled new parents were upfront about their desire to keep little Raddix from the glare of the public spotlight, taking to Instagram to explain.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they wrote in a joint statement on January 3, 2020, per Parade.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”

Diaz also addressed what it’s like to have a little one in her 40s — she was 47 when she welcomed little Raddix. “When you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice,” she told Naomi Campbell during a 2020 interview. “You really have to work hard for it. The only pressure for me is like I have to live to be, like 107, you know? So no pressure!”

As for the day-to-day of parenting, Diaz addressed that during an interview with Kelly Clarkson. “I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it,” she explained.

Cardinal Madden

According to PEOPLE, Cardinal Madden‘s arrival was announced via Instagram on March 22, 2024. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” they wrote in the joint statement, alongside praying and heart emojis. “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

A source reportedly told the outlet that the Shrek actress felt “lucky” to be a mom of two. “For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” they told the outlet. “She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”