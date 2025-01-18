‘Back in Action’ Movie Release Date: When Cameron Diaz’s Film Comes Out

Cameron Diaz is officially Back in Action! The Bad Teacher beauty, 52, hasn’t been seen in a movie since 2014’s Annie — so naturally, her return to movies is newsworthy. The blonde bombshell explained to Extra in a January 16 interview why it the movie’s release is poignant — co-star Jamie Foxx memorably suffered a serious “medical complication” (a brain bleed that ultimately became a stroke) as the duo filmed back in April of 2023.

“For every person who knows Jamie, like, it was terrifying,” the Charlie’s Angels star told the outlet. “For everybody who loves Jamie, the world, like, everybody was concerned. I can’t even imagine how he feels.” As for Foxx, he addressed what it was like to return to his job after the frightening experience. “It’s a way for me to get it out, it’s a way for me to let people know, it’s a way for me to say thank you, and now it’s a way for me to say go check out Back in Action,” he told Extra. “Go see the bounce-back, go see how good it feels to be back.” Gushed Diaz, “I’m so proud of him.”

Below, HollywoodLife has info on the Back in Action movie release date, cast, and more.

What is Cameron Diaz’s Role in ‘Back in Action’?

Diaz plays Emily, loving wife of Matt (Foxx) both of whom formerly worked in the dangerous capacity of CIA operatives. With a desire to start a family and lead a “normal” life, the duo steps away to raise their two children, Alice and Leo. They “went off the grid to start a family,” Diaz calmly explains to the children in the flick’s official trailer. But when their true identities are exposed, Emily and Matt have no other choice than to suit up and return to the clandestine underworld they had previously hoped to leave in the distant past.

‘Back in Action’ Movie Cast

Foxx and Diaz lead a cast that includes McKenna Roberts as their daughter, Alice, and Rylan Jackson as their son, Leo. Three-time Golden Globe Award winner Glenn Close also appears, as well as Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Robert Besta, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jamie Demetriou, Tom Brittney, and more.

Diaz and Foxx previously appeared together in two films — Annie in 2014 and Any Given Sunday in 1999.

‘Back in Action’s’ Release Date

The action-comedy flick was released yesterday on Friday, January 17, 2025.

How to Watch the ‘Back in Action’ Movie

Back in Action was released directly to streaming on Netflix. You’ll need to log in with your credentials to watch.