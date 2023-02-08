Cameron Diaz Films Scenes For New Movie ‘Back In Action’ After Coming Out Of Retirement

Cameron Diaz is Back in Action! Literally. The actress, 50, was spotted walking around London as she filmed the new movie, which is titled Back In Action, in photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The upcoming movie marks her first major role in almost a decade. She hasn’t been in a major movie since 2014’s Annie, and she had confirmed that she had retired in 2018.

The There’s Something About Mary star looked super professional as she worked on her scenes on set. Cameron sported an all-black suit for the night shoot. She was seen walking along with crew members and fellow actors throughout the shoot and also speaking to her co-star Jamie Foxx, 55. The Django Unchained actor was dressed similarly in a black tuxedo for the film shoot. They were also both seen chatting with another member of the crew at another point.

Back in Action is a fitting title not only for Cameron to come out of retirement but also to reunite with Jamie. She starred alongside the actor in the 2014 musical Annie, which was the last movie that Cameron did before stepping away from acting. The pair also worked together back in 1999 on the classic football film Any Given Sunday. Besides Cameron and Jamie, Back in Action also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and more.

After retiring, Cameron took part in a number of different projects, including writing health books and launching her own line of organic wine. While many people had asked about her making a comeback, for a long time, she made it clear that she was very happy to take some time away from the big screen, like in a 2020 interview on her pal Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health: The Sessions show, where she said she was “at peace” after retiring. “I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life,” she explained.

Taking advice from someone else who retired but decided to return, Cameron announced she’d be making her return to the acting world in a sweet phone call with Tom Brady, released to announce the movie, where the NFL star said he would talk to her about “unretiring,” after he did the same thing for his 2022 NFL season. She was first spotted working on the film with Jamie in December.