Watch

Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Retired From Acting Even Though She ‘Loves It’ & Could ‘Go Forever’

Actress Cameron Diaz attends a book signing to promote her new book, "Longevity Book", at Bookends, in Ridgewood, N.J Cameron Diaz Book Signing at Bookends Bookstore, Ridgewood, USA - 7 Apr 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting mom Cameron Diaz has her hands full while exiting a private home after taking her cute baby girl to swim class. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and mom Cameron Diaz looks chic in an all-black ensemble for a visit to her physical therapist in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Retired actress Cameron Diaz stops by paper source for a couple of cards in Studio City. The mother of one and wife of Benji Madden was seen applying some Hand sanitizer to her hands after removing a rubber glove before hopping into her car. 19 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cameron Diaz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682256_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

At one time, Cameron Diaz was one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star explains why she gave up acting – and why she’s at peace with the decision.

“It’s been a conversation for so many. It’s been a wonder – why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?” Kevin Hart asked the There’s Something About Mary actress during the Thursday (Aug. 12) episode of Kevin’s Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart. Kevin, 42, like many who watched Cameron, 48, in films like Charlie’s Angels, Bad Teacher, Gangs of New York, and the Shrek films, wanted to the motivation behind her decision to walk away, and she said it was because she wanted to make her life more manageable – and acting wasn’t fulfilling enough. “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time,” she said, “other parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people.”

“Different parts of my life, whether it was my home, or every aspect – from finances, or just the management of me as a human being, not me as ‘Cameron Diaz,’” she said. “But for my personal spiritual self, I was realizing it was that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.” Cameron did say she enjoyed acting — “It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting. I could go forever. I literally feel like, sometimes, I have unlimited energy and inertia” – but she realized that there were “so many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing. I couldn’t really manage it because it was so big. It was so massive.”

Cameron Diaz poses for photographs during a photocall for the film Annie at the Corinthia Hotel in central London in 2014 (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

When asked when she made this revelation, Cameron said it was when she was 40. She also noted that while she has a “lot of great friends and people who have supported me for so long,”  she also had other people “who were not serving my best interests.” Since deciding to walk away, Cameron said she was afforded the time to work on other aspects of her life: she met her husband, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, and welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019.  “For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” she added. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.” After making this change, Cameron says she feels “whole.”

Related Gallery

Cameron Diaz Through The Years

THE MASK, Cameron Diaz, 1994, ©New Line Cinema/Everett Collection
Actress Cameron Diaz poses following an interview in New York Oct. 5, 1997. Diaz co-stars with actor Ewan McGregor in the new romantic black comedy "A Life Less Ordinary." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY, Cameron Diaz, 1998. TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection (image upgraded to 17.5 x 11.9 in)

Cameron spoke about this decision to quit acting during a February 2021 episode of the Quarantined With Bruce podcast. Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to,” she said. “But will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never. But I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”