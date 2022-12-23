Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is 'Back In Action'! The actress was seen with Jamie Foxx on-set in London for her first film in eight years.

By:
December 23, 2022 5:55PM EST
View gallery
American actress Cameron Diaz is pictured after her arrival in Cannes to promote her film "The Mask," directed by Chuck Russell, during the 47th International Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 1994. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf)
THE MASK, Cameron Diaz, 1994, ©New Line Cinema/Everett Collection
Actress Cameron Diaz poses following an interview in New York Oct. 5, 1997. Diaz co-stars with actor Ewan McGregor in the new romantic black comedy "A Life Less Ordinary." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.

Cameron Diaz is making her return to film on Netflix. (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Back in June, Jamie shared a short clip from a record phone call revealing how, in part, he convinced Cameron to un-retire with the help of NFL legend Tom Brady. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom could be heard saying to Cameron on the call. “And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” he added, making a reference to his own return to football after announcing his own retirement. Cameron then replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

When sharing the snippet to Twitter, Jamie wrote, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm Production starting later this year!!” And production is now indeed underway.

Kyle Chandler is also attached to the Seth Gordon directed flick which is labeled a comedy on iMDB. The film also reunites Jamie and Cameron, who first worked together on 1999’s Any Given Sunday. The two also starred in her final film before deciding she was not going to pursue more films, which was 2014’s Annie. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!” Cameron announced herself after it was revealed she was attached to the movie.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad