How Gisele Bundchen Feels About Tom Brady Returning To The NFL Amid The Pandemic

Tom Brady, like many other NFL stars, are in a very tough spot right now with the worldwide pandemic still taking place amid the season starting in the coming days.

Tom Brady, 43, is gearing up for his debut season with The Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years playing quarterback for The New England Patriots. The word “change” seems to be fitting for him this go-around as he’s not only starting with a new team but having to deal with the difficulties of doing so in the COVID world we are still in. So how does his longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, 40, feel about him playing and is it something she wholeheartedly supports?

“He has had many conversations with Gisele, and she is more than confident that he is taking all protocols seriously and is getting tested constantly and he has his family’s well-being at the forefront,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A few years ago, Tom‘s mother was sick [with breast cancer], so he recognizes that he has to do a few things differently to protect his family, but he is doing it.”

The source continued by bringing up how Tom sitting this season out was not something he was keen on regardless of Coronavirus still being a worldwide issue. “He along with the entire NFL had the option to not play this season but that was never on the table for Tom. Everyone is on the same page and he knows the ramifications if he were to get it. He is ready for what comes next, and Gisele will be along for the ride.”

“They are partners in all senses of the word,” the insider also said. “She would love to attend games that he plays in throughout the season but she will also accept watching him on TV if people aren’t allowed in the stadium as it appears to be the case for the time being in the NFL.”

The romance between them is still evident all this time later. Gisele gushed about him on his 43rd birthday on August 3, writing, “Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!”