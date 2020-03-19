Gisele Bundchen, 39, Stuns In A Bikini While Walking On The Beach With Her Daughter  

Gisele Bundchen and her 7-year-old daughter Vivian shared a cute moment on the beach in Costa Rica on March 19. The mother-daughter duo held hands during a sweet stroll in the sand.

Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Lake Brady enjoyed a beach day together in Costa Rica on Friday. The supermodel, 39, and her 7-year-old daughter were photographed hand-in-hand with their toes in the sand, as they walked along the ocean water. Gisele and her mini me sported swimsuits and sun-kissed beach waves.

The Brady’s, including Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady and the couple’s 10-year-old son, Benjamin are enjoying some QT in Costa Rica amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear if the family had been planning to quarantine there. Tom has been enjoying his down time during the NFL offseason — yet, his Thursday on vacation couldn’t have been low key. It was on Thursday, March 18, that Tom rattled the NFL with an announcement on Instagram revealing his long awaited free agency decision. The six-time Super Bowl champion stated that he’s leaving the New England Patriots, 20 years after they drafted him in 2000.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Lake Brady on the beach in Costa Rica on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Photo credit: CPR/MiamiPixx / BACKGRID)

The day after Tom’s announcement, Gisele shared a post honoring him, as well as the city of Boston for the many memories their family created there.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” she captioned a series of family photos from years past. One cute snap show their kids in Brady jerseys at Gillette Stadium. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories,” she added. “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”