Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving The Patriots: The Fans Will ‘Always Be A Part Of Me’

The entire city of Boston is now brokenhearted. Tom Brady, who has spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots, announced that he’s leaving the team!

“I wanted to say thank you to all the incredible fans and Patriot supporters,” wrote Tom Brady at the start of his Mar. 17 Instagram message. “[Massachusetts] has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold-out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

However, there was some bad news: he’s leaving. “I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way,” added Tom,” and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

This story is updating…