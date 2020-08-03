See Message
Gisele Bündchen Sends Major Love To ‘Best Partner’ Tom Brady On His 43rd Birthday: ‘Love Of My Life’

Happy 43rd birthday to Tom Brady! The NFL star got a special surprise from wife Gisele Bündchen in the form of a sweet Instagram post about the ‘love of her life.’

Gisele Bünchen is celebrating the love of her life’s 43rd birthday! The supermodel wished her handsome husband, Tom Brady, the happiest of birthdays on August 3, honoring his special day with an adorable Instagram post. The first photo, which you can see HERE, is a sweet family portrait. Tom, smiling widely at the camera as Gisele kisses his cheek, has his arms around their two kids: Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7.

The second photo is simply just one of Tom looking smoking hot. You can’t blame Gisele for bragging a little! She captioned the post, “Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!” The Brazilian model also included the Portuguese translation of the text.

It was actually just Gisele’s birthday, as well. As she turned 40 on July 20, Tom paid tribute to his wife of 11 years with a post of his own. He wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, and included the lyrics to “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder: “You are the sunshine of my life / That’s why I’ll always be around / You are the apple of my eye / Forever you’ll stay in my heart.”

Though they’re solid as a rock now, the couple did have some issues early in their relationship. When they first started dating, Tom was having a baby with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. While it was “challenging,” they all have a great relationship now for 12-year old Jack Moynahan‘s sake. “They are such a great co-parenting unit, and Gisele supports all the decisions they make together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.