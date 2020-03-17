Gisele Bundchen: Relive Her Sexiest Moments On & Off The Runway, In Bikinis, With Hubby Tom Brady, & More

Gisele Bündchen is one hot NFL WAG despite her hubby, Tom Brady, leaving the Patriots! See her hottest photos in honor of Tom leaving the team after 20 years!

Tom Brady, 42, is a lucky guy. Gisele Bündchen, 39, is one of the most gorgeous women in the world. The Brazilian model is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel and modeling for magazines and designers around the world. Over the years, she became one of the biggest supermodels on the planet. Gisele’s focus has now shifted, considering Tom announced on March 17 that he is officially leaving the New England Patriots NFL team after 20 years as the star quarterback. Gisele loves her husband so much and has been there for him every step of the way and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the sexiest photos of the power couple together.

Over the course of her modeling career, Gisele has modeled for everyone from Victoria’s Secret to Versace to Givenchy. She was one of a kind on the runway, especially the VS Fashion show runway. She modeled for VS from 1999 to 2006. She was the ultimate VS Angel.

She would sizzle on the runway, on the beaches for photoshoots, and in the sexiest lingerie for the company’s campaigns. Gisele may have retired from modeling in 2015, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopping posting hot photos. The mom of two knows how to take a sexy selfie like the best of them.

Gisele is still stunning on red carpets, too. Gisele and Tom dazzled at the 2018 Met Gala. Her sparkling silver gown was made with certified organic silk and featured glass bead embroidery. She literally can’t take a bad photo! Take a look at Gisele’s hottest photos when you click through the gallery above!