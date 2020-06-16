Tom Brady Officially Suits Up In Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey For The First Time — See Pics

Tom Brady made his official debut in red, black and white, sporting his new jersey and helmet for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The promotional images come roughly three months after he left the Patriots.

Tom Brady is ready for a new season of football, debuting his new gear for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing with the team in March 2020 as their new quarterback. In the four images, which were tweeted from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official Twitter account on June 16, Tom appeared in fit and fighting form wearing the red, white, and black jersey and helmet. The jersey, featuring the athlete’s number — 12 — came in two separate styles; one featured a red jersey with white lettering, the other black with white lettering and red outline.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, 42, announced that he was leaving the New England Patriots on March 17 after 20 seasons. “I wanted to say thank you to all the incredible fans and Patriot supporters,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “[Massachusetts] has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life, and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it.”

Only a few short days after his initial departure announcement, Tom returned to Instagram to reveal that he had signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Excited, humble and hungry…if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he captioned the image of himself signing the official commitment contract.

Prior to making the two announcements, Tom confessed that he knew he would be leaving the Patriots before he made the decision public, telling radio show host Howard Stern that he didn’t “think there was a final, final decision until it happened.” He continued to explain, “I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year [with the Patriots]. I knew that it was just, our time, you know — our time was coming to an end.”

During his time with the Patriots, Tom led the team to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them, and making him the only player in the National Football League to reach that achievement. Since his shocking decision, his family, including wife Gisele Bundchen, has been his rock, supporting him in his career move and even asking fans to be supportive, too. The regular season of the NFL is slated to kick-off this coming September, with adjustments likely to be made as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.