Gisele Bundchen Urges Fans To ‘Support Each Other’ Just Before Tom Brady Says He’s Leaving Patriots

Just hours before Tom Brady revealed he’ll be leaving the New England Patriots, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, hinted that big news was coming with an inspiring message to fans.

Gisele Bundchen wrote an inspirational post to her millions of followers amidst the coronavirus outbreak on March 16. Just hours later, her husband, Tom Brady, announced that he won’t be returning to the New England Patriots next year, and now, Gisele’s message has taken on a whole new meaning for fans of the football team. “We cannot let fear or anxiety consume our minds,” she wrote. “These feelings generate stress and stress lowers our immune systems.” She added, “We have to try to remain calm, positive and continue to support each other.” While Gisele’s post wasn’t specifically about Tom’s big decision, Patriots fans can definitely find comfort in her words.

Tom announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots on the morning of March 17. He was with the team for 20 years, but has decided to look to play elsewhere now that his contract is up. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and I am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Tom wrote. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you and to have the memories we created together.”

During his time on the Patriots, Tom led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances, and they won six. Gisele was by his side as the ultimate support system since they got together in 2007. As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Gisele has been continuing to support her husband as he’s made his free agency decision. “All she ever wants for him to be happy,” our source explained. “She will support him no matter what decision he makes.”

The couple has been in Costa Rica on a family vacation amidst the recent coronavirus outbreak, but Gisele is clearly aware of the severity of what’s going on back home. The rest of her lengthy Instagram message was about the importance of social distancing and staying healthy during this time. “Even if you are young and healthy, we all need to follow the recommended protocols and precautions because in doing so we can end up saving someone’s life — particularly the elderly and those who are sick and immunocomprimised,” she said. “We need community thinking.”