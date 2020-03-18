Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sweetest Pics With Their Kids At Super Bowls Over The Years

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl moments go far beyond him winning a bunch of rings as he’s also provided many amazing memories with his wife Gisele Bundchen & their kids after his victories.

This can only get sweeter! Tom Brady, 42, winning at the Super Bowl six times (yes, SIX SEPARATE TIMES) is quite incredible but his children with Gisele Bundchen, 39, being there to congratulate him during some of his victories only make it that much more incredible for us to witness. Their daughter Vivian, 7, for instance, has been nothing but smiles at not one but two separate times that Tom and The New England Patriots won their title. She was photographed giving him the biggest hug in the world after his team beat The Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Her jubilant spirit could be spotted from miles away as he hoisted her up around his arms and celebrated their big night.

Vivian looked even happier than her dad did at one point while he was being interviewed during that historic evening. The youngster beamed with pride as she put her arms up above her head while confetti was dropping all around them. She had a similar look on her face when his team won against The Atlanta Falcons in Houston in 2017.

Don’t forget about me! Their son Ben, 10, also got some love from his superstar father after winning last year. The little one proudly wore his father’s jersey and team’s hat during an emotionally-charged moment where Tom lifted him up above his head with fans and reporters swarming their every move. Ben was just like his younger sister Vivian as you could not wipe the smile off his face and neither could Tom. Aww!

Tom & Gisele also brought on the romance when they warmly embraced each other with a passionate smooch after The Patriots won in 2017. Vivian might have been thinking, “Mommy, Daddy stop that!” as he once again held his only daughter in his arms during their PDA-filled moment.

