Tom Brady Won’t Rule Out A Return To The NFL After Retiring: ‘Never Say Never’

Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times.
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Don’t count Tom Brady out yet! The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said if the opportunity to return to the NFL arises, he’ll ‘take things as they come.’

Tom Brady may not be hanging up his NFL helmet after all. The 44-year-old teased that he could make a Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali style comeback on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. When Jim Gray asked if he’d consider filling in if a quarterback went down, he said he certainly isn’t ruling it out.

Tom Brady may consider returning to the NFL (Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock)

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he responded. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never.  At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision.  I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.” The New England Patriots quarterback proved he still has yet when he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 so it’s certainly possible that some teams would approach him to be a replacement if the opportunity arose.

However, for now, he’s standing by his decision to retire. “But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week,” he continued. “And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that.  But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady playing on the field. (Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock)

The former NFL quarterback has also been considering some other career options since retiring. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he’s interested in “doing fun commercials and maybe some fun shows about the NFL” like Peyton ManningHe’s also “interested in getting into ownership and would love to buy a team.” The possibilities are endless for the Super Bowl champ and it seems like any path he chooses to go down would be a good one.

Rumors regarding his retirement surfaced after his team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the Playoffs. ESPN reported that he had essentially fully decided on retiring on January 29 and was waiting to break the news. Tom, however, responded to those claims on his podcast and said he hadn’t officially made a decision yet on January 31. On February 1, the next day the NFL legend made a public statement expressing that he was retiring from the NFL.