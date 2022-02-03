Tom Brady’s Post-Retirement Plans: He’s ‘Interested’ In Buying A Sports Team

Tom Brady’s retired from the NFL, but that doesn’t mean his career in sports is over. Get EXCLUSIVE details on what the ‘GOAT’ has planned next.

After dominating the NFL for 22 years, Tom Brady, 44, has officially retired from football. But the superstar athlete — considered by many to be the “GOAT” — still has big plans in his future. “It is still very early on what Tom wants to do now that he is retired,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “but if he was leaning towards anything career wise, he would be leaning towards a post career like Peyton Manning. Doing fun commercials and maybe some fun shows about the NFL. ”

The insider went on, “He also is interested in getting into ownership and would love to buy a team, whether it was in the NFL or not. He has interests in Hollywood to produce things for film and TV.” But one thing that Tom won’t be doing in his post-retirement career is get a job in sports broadcasting like former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The source explained that he “doesn’t really have any excitement to commentate or be on a panel at this time. So don’t plan on him being the new Tony Romo. He wants to do more outside of commentating and he certainly will have many options moving forward.”

Tom, as our source notes, “is looking forward to figuring out” his post-retirement plans, “along with just being a family man.” That family includes his wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, and his kids Jack, 14 (whom he shares with with ex Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Now that Tom’s retired, they’ll definitely get to spend more time with him. We reached out to Tom’s rep for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Tom played with the New England Patriots from 2000 until 2019, leading the team to six Super Bowl victories. He played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his final two seasons, during which he won another Super Bowl in 2021. In his retirement announcement, Tom said he’d “done a lot of reflecting” and asked himself “difficult questions” before making his big decision to leave the NFL.

“I have loved my NFL career, but now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote on Instagram. Tom also shared special shoutouts to his Bucs teammates, his loyal fans, his competitors, and last but not least, his family.