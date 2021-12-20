Tom Brady Angrily Destroys Tablet After Suffering His First Shutout Loss In 15 Years – Watch

After Tom Brady threw a critical interception and handed the New Orleans Saints the win, the seven-time Super Bowl champ vented his frustrations on a poor Microsoft tablet.

The Arizona Cardinals’ 30-12 loss to the now 2-11-1 Detroit Lions may not have been the biggest upset of the past NFL weekend. Despite the embarrassing turnout by the Cards, they at least managed to score some points. The same could not be said of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom, 44, and the Bucs fell 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints after Brady threw an interception to the Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth quarter. The error sealed the win for the Saints, and Tom took his frustrations on a Microsoft Surface tablet after getting back to the sidelines.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Tom’s tiny temper tantrum came after throwing for just 214 yards, making 26 completions over 24 attempts. Tom was sacked four times, and he couldn’t find the endzone for the life of him. While the win put the Saints at a 7-7 record, they can end their season knowing they’ve done what only two other teams have done: shut out Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has only been held to 0 points three times in his career, and the last shut out took place in 2006. The Miami Dolphins beat Tom and the New England Patriots, 21-0, per CBS Sports.

“Just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right,” said Brady in the postgame press conference, per ESPN. “I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We just didn’t play well enough. We’re not going to win scoring no points.” The Bucs’ coach, Bruce Arians, was also displeased with the night’s performance, specifically kicker Ryan Succop missing a 45-yard field goal. “Very disappointing. It’s never happened to me. I can’t remember the last time I was shut out, or us,” he said. “Our kickers let us down, also. Between the offense and the kicking game, it cost us the game. The defense played good enough to win.”

The win gave New Orleans a sweep of the season series over their NFC South Rivals, which helped the Saints’ chances of holding onto the conference’s wild card. For the 10-4 Bucs, this loss means they’ll have to wait until Dec. 26 for the chance to clinch the division. That’s when Brady and his squad meet Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Tablets beware if Brady’s bad luck follows him north to the Carolinas.