Watch

Tom Brady Angrily Destroys Tablet After Suffering His First Shutout Loss In 15 Years – Watch

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen with their son Benjamin Brady after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Gisele BŸndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas MoynihanPictured: Gisele BŸndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom BradyfamilyGisele BŸndchenGalynn Patricia BradyVivian BradyBenjamin BradyVivian BRadyGisele BundchenJohn Edward Thomas MoynihanJosh McDanielsVivan BradyNFL Commissioner Roger GoodellRef: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carries his son Benjamin with his wife Gisele Bundchen at right after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Gisele B?ndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas Moynihan Pictured: Gisele B?ndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom Brady family Gisele B?ndchen Galynn Patricia Brady Vivian Brady Benjamin Brady Vivian BRady Gisele Bundchen John Edward Thomas Moynihan Josh McDaniels Vivan Brady NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Ref: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After Tom Brady threw a critical interception and handed the New Orleans Saints the win, the seven-time Super Bowl champ vented his frustrations on a poor Microsoft tablet.

The Arizona Cardinals’ 30-12 loss to the now 2-11-1 Detroit Lions may not have been the biggest upset of the past NFL weekend. Despite the embarrassing turnout by the Cards, they at least managed to score some points. The same could not be said of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom, 44, and the Bucs fell 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints after Brady threw an interception to the Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth quarter. The error sealed the win for the Saints, and Tom took his frustrations on a Microsoft Surface tablet after getting back to the sidelines.

Tom’s tiny temper tantrum came after throwing for just 214 yards, making 26 completions over 24 attempts. Tom was sacked four times, and he couldn’t find the endzone for the life of him. While the win put the Saints at a 7-7 record, they can end their season knowing they’ve done what only two other teams have done: shut out Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has only been held to 0 points three times in his career, and the last shut out took place in 2006. The Miami Dolphins beat Tom and the New England Patriots, 21-0, per CBS Sports.

“Just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right,” said Brady in the postgame press conference, per ESPN. “I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We just didn’t play well enough. We’re not going to win scoring no points.” The Bucs’ coach, Bruce Arians, was also displeased with the night’s performance, specifically kicker Ryan Succop missing a 45-yard field goal. “Very disappointing. It’s never happened to me. I can’t remember the last time I was shut out, or us,” he said. “Our kickers let us down, also. Between the offense and the kicking game, it cost us the game. The defense played good enough to win.”

Tom Brady In Action (Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

The win gave New Orleans a sweep of the season series over their NFC South Rivals, which helped the Saints’ chances of holding onto the conference’s wild card. For the 10-4 Bucs, this loss means they’ll have to wait until Dec. 26 for the chance to clinch the division. That’s when Brady and his squad meet Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Tablets beware if Brady’s bad luck follows him north to the Carolinas.