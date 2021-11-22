Video

Tom Brady Tells Oprah Why He’s ‘Looking Forward To’ Not Playing Football One Day — Watch

oprah and tom brady
YouTube
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

While chatting about holiday plans with Oprah, Tom Brady shared what he’s most looking forward to during life in retirement.

Tom Brady is looking forward to days where NFL season doesn’t coincide with the holidays. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, spoke about his Thanksgiving plans with Oprah Winfrey on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Nov. 22, where he mused about a post-football future that would allow him more time with loved ones during the holiday season.

With Thanksgiving in the middle of football season, “It’s always kind of just mashed together,” Tom said. “We usually have a game on that Sunday. It’s like, ‘Hurry up.’ Thanksgiving is here. It’s upon us. The holidays just kind of come and go.” He continued, “Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for, but you only get about four hours to enjoy it: Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 p.m. You eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice, and then same thing with Christmas.”

The quarterback added, “I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together.” While the athlete has a notoriously strict diet (one that consists of all natural and whole foods), he admitted that he’ll be indulging in all the Thanksgiving goods this year, diet be damned. “That’s the one meal where I’m like, screw it, let’s go for it,” he said. “And we all get to enjoy it.”

Tom has been vocal about his retirement plans in the past, explaining that he “owes” it his family to consider retirement — possibly at the age of 45. The athlete has been married to model Gisele Bündchen since 2009. They share children Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, together. Tom also shares John, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. “I play because I love the game,” he said on SiriusXM’s Town Hall in July. “We shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something because it’s just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that.”

Related Gallery

Gisele Bundchen At Tom Brady's Football Games -- PICS

Gisele BŸndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas MoynihanPictured: Gisele BŸndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom BradyfamilyGisele BŸndchenGalynn Patricia BradyVivian BradyBenjamin BradyVivian BRadyGisele BundchenJohn Edward Thomas MoynihanJosh McDanielsVivan BradyNFL Commissioner Roger GoodellRef: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carries his son Benjamin with his wife Gisele Bundchen at right after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Gisele B?ndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas Moynihan Pictured: Gisele B?ndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom Brady family Gisele B?ndchen Galynn Patricia Brady Vivian Brady Benjamin Brady Vivian BRady Gisele Bundchen John Edward Thomas Moynihan Josh McDaniels Vivan Brady NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Ref: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

He continued, “I think I committed to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play till I’m 45.’ And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that. Things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life. My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too.”