Gisele Bündchen Looks Exactly Like Daughter Vivian, 8, In Adorable Throwback Photo

Like mother, like children: Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet throwback photo of herself alongside snapshots of her two kids Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, on Instagram on July 1 — and little Vivian is an exact replica of little Gisele. In the throwback, the model, 40, is pictured hugging a chicken and Vivian and Benjamin recreate the same post, chicken also in tow.

“ I think we have something in common,” Gisele captioned the post. “Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.)” She and daughter Vivian are total mini doppelgängers, down to their matching hair color and expressions.

In the comments section, the model's husband (and Vivian and Ben's dad) Tom Brady gushed about the photos. The football quarterback, 43, wrote, "So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno," complete with heart emojis. Along with Vivian and Benjamin, Gisele is also stepmom to Tom's son, 13, whom he shares with former partner Bridget Moynahan.