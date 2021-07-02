See Pic
Gisele Bündchen Looks Exactly Like Daughter Vivian, 8, In Adorable Throwback Photo
Little Gisele and little Vivian are actual doppelgängers in a new throwback pic!
Like mother, like children: Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet throwback photo of herself alongside snapshots of her two kids Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, on Instagram on July 1 — and little Vivian is an exact replica of little Gisele. In the throwback, the model, 40, is pictured hugging a chicken and Vivian and Benjamin recreate the same post, chicken also in tow.
“I think we have something in common,” Gisele captioned the post. “Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.)” She and daughter Vivian are total mini doppelgängers, down to their matching hair color and expressions.
In the comments section, the model’s husband (and Vivian and Ben’s dad) Tom Brady gushed about the photos. The football quarterback, 43, wrote, “So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno,” complete with heart emojis. Along with Vivian and Benjamin, Gisele is also stepmom to Tom’s son John Edward, 13, whom he shares with former partner Bridget Moynahan.
This isn’t the first time Gisele and Vivian have shared a major twinning moment. Earlier this year, Vivian recreated her supermodel mom’s high-fashion Vogue photoshoot from 2001. In the spread, Gisele is laid on top of a horse in a white satin cut-out dress as her arms and legs dangle off the animal. Little Vivian recreated the pose, but in lieu of a satin dress, she rocked rainbow ombré boots, a pink tank top, and beige pants. In both photos, Gisele and her mini-me’s long blonde hair cascade down the horse.
The model’s daughter just turned 8 last year. Both she and her husband, whom she wed in February 2009, paid homage to Vivian on Instagram in December. Tom shared a pic of Vivian with her big brother Benjamin and wrote, “HBD 8th birthday Vivi! You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!” Elsewhere, Gisele shared a pic of her giving her daughter a forehead smooch and wrote, “Happy birthday my little sunshine!”