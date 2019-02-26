Tom Brady & Gisele Gush Over Their ‘Deep Love’ In Heartfelt Tributes On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Happy wedding anniversary to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who are celebrating 10 years of marriage on February 26! Both stars posted loving messages and photos with one another on Instagram and we’re not crying, YOU are!

Grab a tissue, or 50. — Tom Brady, 41, and Gisele Bundchen, 38, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on February 26! The power couple, who wed on this day in 2009, took to Instagram separately on Tuesday with sweet tributes to each other, along with photos from their wedding day. Tom raved over his wife and how “blessed” he is to have her and her support. Meanwhile, Gisele gushed over their life journey together and wrote that there is nothing she loves more than him and their family.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” the New England Patriots QB began in lengthy post on Instagram, alongside a photo from their wedding day. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!” Tom also used the hashtag, “bosslady” at the end of his post, obviously referring to his wife.

Gisele followed with a post that contained numerous photos of the couple — one of them kissing on their wedding day and two selfies from separate occasions. “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!”, the supermodel began. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto”.

Before their wedding day in 2009, Gisele admitted that she knew Tom was the one from the moment she laid eyes on him. “I knew right way — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!”, she told Vanity Fair just days before they got married. “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Tom and Gisele share two children together — a daughter Vivian Lake, 6, and a son Benjamin, 9. The pro football player has a son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, 11, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.