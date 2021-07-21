Watch

Tom Brady, 43, Hints At A Retirement Date & Says He ‘Owes’ It To His Family For Their ‘Sacrifice’

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
In a new interview, Tom Brady said he ‘owes’ it to his family to consider retiring when he turns 45.

Tom Brady, 43, revealed in an interview on July 21 that he wants to play football until he’s at least 45 before considering retirement. While appearing on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, 61, the professional football player discussed his thoughts on retirement and how his wife, Gisele Bundchen, 41, has been his saving grace throughout his career. 

“Things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life,” he said. “My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too,” the athlete continued.

Tom has been in the game for quite some time. Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom was with the New England Patriots, and he led that team to six Super Bowl victories. Known as NFL’s greatest quarterback ever, Tom once again is looking for a change of pace in the years that lie ahead.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

“I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. We shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something because it’s just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that,” Brady said. “And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play till I’m 45.’ And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that.”

Tom Brady recently revealed his plans to retire. (Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock)

Whether he decides to throw in the towel or not, Tom will always have the support of his family, and the decision is ultimately up to him. Previously, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele supports Tom both on and off the field. “Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he would like to play because she knows how it makes him feel,” our source revealed. “And if he continues to perform at a top level, stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he continues to be on. He feels alive on the football field, he feels worthy, and he is absolutely in love with what he does for a living, and it makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy.”

Gisele has always been supportive of Tom. (Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock)

Tom has been married to Gisele for 12 years and they’re both committed to having a lasting marriage and a happy family. They share two children together — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and he has a son — John “Jack” Edward, 13 — who he shares with ex, Bridget Moynahan. Previously, Tom was asked how he and Gisele make their marriage work. “I give her a lot of credit for that you know she’s — she’s the one that you know supports the family, she’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices,” he said. “She brings out the best version of me.”