Tom Brady, 43, Hints At A Retirement Date & Says He ‘Owes’ It To His Family For Their ‘Sacrifice’

In a new interview, Tom Brady said he ‘owes’ it to his family to consider retiring when he turns 45.

Tom Brady, 43, revealed in an interview on July 21 that he wants to play football until he’s at least 45 before considering retirement. While appearing on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, 61, the professional football player discussed his thoughts on retirement and how his wife, Gisele Bundchen, 41, has been his saving grace throughout his career.

“Things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life,” he said. “My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too,” the athlete continued.

Tom has been in the game for quite some time. Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom was with the New England Patriots, and he led that team to six Super Bowl victories. Known as NFL’s greatest quarterback ever, Tom once again is looking for a change of pace in the years that lie ahead.

“I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. We shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something because it’s just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that,” Brady said. “And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play till I’m 45.’ And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that.”

Whether he decides to throw in the towel or not, Tom will always have the support of his family, and the decision is ultimately up to him. Previously, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele supports Tom both on and off the field. “Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he would like to play because she knows how it makes him feel,” our source revealed. “And if he continues to perform at a top level, stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he continues to be on. He feels alive on the football field, he feels worthy, and he is absolutely in love with what he does for a living, and it makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy.”

Tom has been married to Gisele for 12 years and they’re both committed to having a lasting marriage and a happy family. They share two children together — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and he has a son — John “Jack” Edward, 13 — who he shares with ex, Bridget Moynahan. Previously, Tom was asked how he and Gisele make their marriage work. “I give her a lot of credit for that you know she’s — she’s the one that you know supports the family, she’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices,” he said. “She brings out the best version of me.”