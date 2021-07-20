Tom Brady Gushes Over Wife Gisele On Her 41st Birthday: ‘It’s Hard To Imagine Loving You More’

Tom Brady took to Instagram to wish his gorgeous wife Gisele Bundchen a ‘Happy Birthday’ and sweetly admitted to ‘loving’ her ‘more’ than he did ‘a year ago.’

Tom Brady, 43, is showing off his love for wife Gisele Bundchen on her 41st birthday. The professional football player shared a cute photo of the model sitting and cuddling their daughter Vivian, 8, while wearing a green long-sleeved top and jeans to Instagram on July 20, and wrote a message full of gratitude alongside it in both English and Portuguese, her native language.

“Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️,” his message read.

Once the sweet post was published, it didn’t take long for Tom’s followers to respond with their own love and support. “Such a natural beauty,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “you guys even seem like a movie couple, only in real life. Love you.” A third thanked Gisele for “sharing Tom with us” and a fourth posted, “such a cute family.”

Before Tom posted his latest shout-out to Gisele, he made headlines for gushing over how she helps make their marriage work, just a month after they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. “I give her a lot of credit for that you know she’s — she’s the one that you know supports the family, she’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices,” he said in an interview on Good Morning America in Apr. “She brings out the best version of me.”

In addition to Vivian, Tom and Gisele share son Ben, 11. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also shares son Jack, 13, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Although he credits Gisele for helping their marriage stay strong, a source told us she is also always supporting his football career. “Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he would like to play because she knows how it makes him feel,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And if he continues to perform at a top level, stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he continues to be on. He feels alive on the football field, he feels worthy, and he is absolutely in love with what he does for a living, and it makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy.”