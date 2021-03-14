How Gisele Bundchen Feels About Tom Brady Extending His NFL Contract & Not Retiring

Tom Brady signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his wife Gisele Bundchen ‘knows how’ playing ‘football makes him feel.’

It looks like Tom Brady, 43, doesn’t have to worry about a lack of support from his wife Gisele Bundchen, 40, when it comes to his football career. The quarterback just signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that reportedly ties him to the team through the 2022 season and the model couldn’t be happier for him.

“Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he would like to play because she knows how it makes him feel,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And if he continues to perform at a top level, stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he continues to be on. He feels alive on the football field, he feels worthy, and he is absolutely in love with what he does for a living, and it makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy.”

Tom and Gisele share two kids, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, as well as his son Jack, 13, from his former relationship with Bridget Moynahan, 49, and Tom makes sure he doesn’t let football stop them from being a close-knit family. “He makes time for her [Gisele] and the kids as he is a great father all the time,” the source explained. “They really have a very blessed life as their relationship is built on trust and she trusts he is making the right decisions for himself and them. They know they don’t have many problems if any at all, so they embrace that and don’t allow any drama to enter their day to day. They are all in a perfect scenario with each other and all that they do, and they aren’t ready for any of that to change.”

It turns out that although Gisele loves being a part of Tom’s successful life and career, she also enjoys being able to take part in her own passions and some of those involve their children. “ Gisele spends most of her time with the kids and has close relationships with the moms at their school and even dedicates her time to implementing a meditation program there,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She has a very full life and while she adores spending as much time with Tom as she can, she is also fulfilled in other aspects of her life, as well.”