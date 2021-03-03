Tom Brady Reveals The Hilarious 1st Thing Gisele Said To Him On The Field After Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen hinted she was ready for Tom Brady to retire after he won his 7th Super Bowl. He revealed exactly what she said to him following the win in a new interview.

Tom Brady dished about life in the off-season in his first interview since winning the Super Bowl in February. While chatting with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Tom shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about his celebration on the field after winning the big game with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “It’s a big moment, obviously, and a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard,” Tom explained. “I’m looking for my family and I see my oldest son run over to me, I give him a big hug. I saw my two little ones. Then, all of a sudden, I saw my wife [Gisele Bundchen], and I gave her a big hug and just as I did it, she says, ‘What else do you have to prove?'”

Gisele, of course, was referring to the fact that Tom was able to win his SEVENTH Super Bowl at 43 years old. On top of that, he did it in his first season with a brand new team after previously playing with the New England Patriots for 20 years. Fans have been wondering for years if Tom was going to be ready to retire soon, and it seems like even Gisele is on-board with that possibility.

However, Tom isn’t going anywhere. After the Super Bowl, he confirmed that he’d be returning for another season, and he told James how he avoided the discussion about retirement with his wife. “I just gave her a big hug,” he laughed. “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else really quickly.”

At the end of the day, though, Gisele has been nothing but supportive of her husband. “She’s the best supporter, she’s been amazing,” Tom gushed. “I think, for me, it’s a whole different life [after football season]. There’s in-season mode of being up early, playing football. Then, all of a sudden, that literally stops. So I’m getting reacquainted with the dishwasher and where the broom is [now]!”

Tom also joked about the Bucs’ victory boat parade, where he famously threw the (very expensive) Lombardi Trophy across the water to one of his teammates. “I was not thinking at that moment,” Tom joked. “I was just…this seems really fun to do! When you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. I found out later that, had that been an incomplete pass, that would’ve went down, like, 80 feet.” Luckily, the trophy was caught successfully!