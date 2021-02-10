Tom Brady Is Left Embarrassed By Video Of Him Stumbling At Boat Parade: ‘Nothing To See Here’

Tom Brady took to Twitter to react to the viral video that shows him stumbling while celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win with a boat parade in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady, 43, had a little fun on Twitter when tweeting about a memorable video of him that’s making headlines. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, was filmed stumbling on Feb. 10 after getting off the boat that he and his teammates had a parade on in celebration of their big win. His reaction to the cheeky video led some to believe he’s a bit embarrassed about it.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” he wrote in response to the ESPN clip.

In the video, the quarterback is wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts, and a backwards baseball cap as he’s escorted out and passes a group of reporters and photographers. He smiles and gives them a little wave as he’s continues being helped away.

The video was filmed after another video taken on the boat by Buccs player Mike Evans made waves. In the eventful clip, which can be seen below, Tom can be seen chucking the Lombardi Trophy at Rob Gronkowski, who in another boat. Rob excitingly catches it and holds it up in the air while screaming.

The thrilling move is just one of many impressive ones Tom has made this week. The athlete, who also won his fifth MVP title on Sunday, proved he’s still one of the best quarterbacks of all time during his time on the football field this season. After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, he was cheered on by not only fans, but his family too.

His wife, Gisele Bundchen, 40, congratulated him after the game with a sweet kiss and tight hug. The loving move was followed up with another snuggle that included their three kids, John, 13, who Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, and it was the cutest sight to see.

Tom’s latest Super Bowl win comes at the end of his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before joining the team, he played for the New England Patriots for 19 years and won his first six Super Bowl championships.