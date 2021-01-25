Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Sends Him Love As He Heads To 10th Super Bowl — See Message

Tom Brady is headed back to the Super Bowl, and Bridget Moynahan – his former girlfriend and mother of their teenage son, Jack – congratulated her ex shortly after his incredible win.

Just call Tom Brady “the perfect 10.” Tom, 43, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset Aaron Rodgers the Green Bay Packers in a 31-26 victory. The win secured the Bucs a spot in Super Bowl LV, making this the tenth time Tom will compete for the NFL Championship. The accomplishment left his haters salty and his fans euphoric – including Tom’s former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers,” the Blue Bloods actress posted on Jan. 24, shortly after the Bucs beat the Packers.

In the post, Bridget, 49, shared a pair of photos, including Tom and his and Bridget’s son, Jack, 13. Tom and Bridget welcomed Jack in 2007, shortly after the two ended their two-year relationship. Despite the breakup, Tom has maintained a close relationship with his son, which was no more evident than on Sunday. After the Bucs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV, Tom ran to the sidelines to celebrate with his boy. “Can I say hi to my son?” he asked a security worker, who then allowed Jack to come down to the sidelines. The father and son embraced each other in a touching moment.

"Can I say hi to my son?" This Tom Brady interaction 🥰 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0Df7jr702i — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady – who completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the game against Green Bay – and the Bucs will now host the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LV. The game takes place on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, marking the first time that a team will play for the NFL championship in their home stadium. The Chiefs secured their spot in the game by defeating the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, and afterward, KC’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, threw a little playful shade about playing Tom.

“Yeah I mean, the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl,” said Patrick in his post-game interview, per CBS Sports. “mean it’s going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and get to have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean it’s something special, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Super Bowl 55 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, in front of a limited crowd. The NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend the game for free while putting up 14,500 tickets for sale, meaning approximately 22,000 fans will be in attendance for this historic game. The Weeknd will perform the halftime show, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem. H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”