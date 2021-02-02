Tom Brady Snuggles Gisele In Romantic Sunset Snap Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

Gisele Bundchen is reminiscing on spending sunsets with husband Tom Brady before he suits up for his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, February 7. The supermodel posted an adorable photo of the couple sharing a romantic hug by the ocean!



Gisele Bundchen is reminiscing on intimate moments with Tom Brady while the legendary quarterback zeros in on Sunday’s Super Bowl LV — which marks his 10th time competing on the NFL’s highest stage. The runway icon, 40, took to Instagram on February 1, to show love to her husband of 12 years with a cute throwback photo. The couple will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on February 26.

Gisele, who simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji, tagged Tom in her post. The sunset snap showed the couple holding one another, while they stared into each other’s eyes. They wore matching white tops and touched noses in the romantic photo. “Missing you,” Tom, 43, wrote in the comments, adding three heart-eyes emojis.

After Tom helped lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on January 24, Gisele shared the cutest snap with the couple’s kids: daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Brady, 11. The adorable trio, who Tom called the “best cheering section in the WORLD” in the comments, were all smiles while dressed in No. 12 jerseys.

“We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Bucs!!!” Gisele wrote on Instagram at the time. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Tom wants nothing more than to have his entire family at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where Super Bowl LV will take place.

Tom is just five days away from competing for his seventh Super Bowl ring with his new team — after he collected six rings and four Super Bowl MVPs with the New England Patriots. If he can pull off a win in Sunday’s anticipated quarterback matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom will make history in more ways than one.

Get this: only three other quarterbacks in NFL history have led multiple franchises to the Super Bowl. They include: Peyton Manning, Craig Morton and Kurt Warner. Morton managed to win a championship in the AFC and NFC, though he lost both Super Bowl appearances. As for Manning, the decorated QB has started and won a Super Bowl for multiple franchises (Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos). On Sunday, Brady has the opportunity to become first NFL QB to accomplish all of the latter.