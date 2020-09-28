Gisele Rocks Daisy Dukes, Tom Brady’s Bucs Jersey, & Arm Sling As She Watches His Game From Home

Number one fan alert! Gisele Bundchen got into the game day spirit by pairing her daisy dukes with hubby, Tom Brady’s, Buccaneers jersey on Sept. 27.

Gisele Bundchen looked gorgeous while gearing up to tune into her husband, Tom Brady’s, football game on Sept. 27. The mom of two wore a pair of jean shorts, along with Tom’s Tampa Baby Buccaneers jersey. She posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story in the look, and also revealed that her arm is currently in a sling via the photo.

Despite the injury, Gisele had a pumped up look on her face as she popped some popcorn for the game. The Bucs played the Denver Broncos and won 28-10. They currently have a 2-1 record this season. It’s Tom’s first season on the team after playing 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. While on the Pats, Tom helped lead the team to nine Super Bowls — six of which they won.

Tom and Gisele got together in Dec. 2006 following his split from Bridget Moynahan, who was pregnant with his son at the time (John Edward Thomas Moynahan was in Aug. 2007). The lovebird tied the knot in Feb. 2009, and welcomed their first son together, Benjamin, later that year. Their daughter, Vivian, was born in Dec. 2012.

Earlier this year, Tom discussed the difficult situation of welcoming a child with one woman while beginning a relationship with someone else. “In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one,” he explained. “But I think we all made the best of the situation, and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son.”

Tom also recently opened up about his mentality on game days, and got candid about whether or not he makes love to Gisele before taking the field. “That’s probably off the table,” the star quarterback admitted. “I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, but I don’t think that would be the moment.”