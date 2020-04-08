Tom Brady Admits Having A Baby With Bridget Moynahan While Dating Gisele Was ‘Challenging’

Tom Brady opened up about relationship struggles with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and talked all things football when he spoke to Howard Stern in a new radio interview.

NFL legend Tom Brady, 42, revealed having a baby with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan while in the early stages of dating his future wife Gisele Bündchen was challenging. The former New England Patriots quarterback opened up to Howard Stern during the April 8 episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Radio, per NESN. “It was an interesting time because we found out after, that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son. We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship. In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one,” he told Howard. Tom’s son with Bridget, John, is now 12. He also shares two children: Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 with Gisele.

The 42-year-old, who recently revealed he will move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, said his girlfriend’s pregnancy forced him to “grow up” in a different way. “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either,” he said. “But I think we all made the best of the situation, and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son at 12 years old. My heart explodes when I think of him. He’s the greatest kid you could ever ask for.”

Tom also opened up about how he and Gisele first met. “I got introduced to her by a mutual friend and I would say it was a ‘blind date’ but it wasn’t because I knew what she looked like,” he said, revealing they first met in December of 2006. “I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship. When we met, I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship. I wasn’t sure I was, but we met and we hit it off,” he added. Tom also talked about the toll his football career has taken on his family, and his decision to back off during the off-season per his wife’s request.

Tom Brady on marriage with Giselle, says he stopped going to OTAs the past few years because Giselle wanted him to start carrying more of the load at home. “I had to check myself.” Says she “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.” pic.twitter.com/2ktCSzTh8r — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season, and she’d take care of the house,” Tom said. “Then, when the season ended, I’d be like ‘great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,’ and she’s going ‘when are you going to do for things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?’ That was a big part of our marriage.” Tom revealed he had to “check himself” and then made the decision to make a change. “I had to take care of my family because my family situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. I had to make a change in that.”