Tom Brady Reveals Whether He Makes Love To Gisele On Game Days In Candid Interview

Has Tom Brady revealed the secret to his NFL success? The new Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback shared if he gets a sexy ‘pre-game workout’ from his wife Gisele Bündchen before hitting the football field.

It turns out that Tom Brady doesn’t like to mix business with pleasure. During the Sept. 10 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, host Dax Shepard asked Tom a “single Howard Stern-esque question” [around 01:16:00], and that was: “Do you make love to your wife [Gisele Bundchen] on a game day, or is that off the table?” Tom, after taking a second to think about it, said that when it’s time to play, his mind is strictly on football. “Oh, man. That’s probably off the table,” said Tom, 43. “I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, but I don’t think that would be the moment.”

“That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up,” added Tom. While Gisele and Tom aren’t getting busy right before he heads to the gridiron, don’t think there isn’t a lot of love between these two. When Gisele turned 40 in July, Tom quoted a Stevie Wonder song while professing his love for her. She returned the favor a month later when he turned 43. “You are the best dad, the best partner, and the best friend,” she wrote online. “We are so lucky to have you in our lives, and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead.”

While Gisele, 40, won’t be Tom’s “personal physician” for his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s guaranteed that she’ll be rooting him on when Tom and the Bucs take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13. It will be the first time that NFL fans see Tom Brady wear a jersey that isn’t that of the New England Patriots. After 20 years with the team, Tom revealed in March that he was leaving the Pats. Days later, he announced that he inked a two-year deal with Tampa Bay.

Unlike the Sept. 10 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs – which kicked off the 2020 NFL season – there won’t be any spectators at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This should help calm any fears Gisele might have when it comes to her husband returning to work. Tom and Gisele have “had many conversations” about playing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a source told HollywoodLife. But, she is “more than confident that he is taking all protocols seriously and is getting tested constantly, and he has his family’s well-being at the forefront.”

Gisele would “love to attend games” and watch her husband play in person, but the insider adds that she is also fine to watch him on the TV “if people aren’t allowed in the stadium, as it appears to be the case for the time being with the NFL.” Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars will allow spectators (25% capacity, aka only 17,000 people) to watch their game against the Indianapolis Colts, per NBC Sports, but the rest of the league will play Week 1 in empty stadiums.