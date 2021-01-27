Why It’s Important For Tom Brady To Have His Entire Family At What Could Be His ‘Last’ Super Bowl Ever

When Tom Brady goes for his seventh NFL title, his ‘biggest cheerleaders’ will be there to root him on. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Tom wants his entire family will be in attendance for Super Bowl LV.

For the tenth – and possibly last – time, Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl. The 43-year-old quarterback will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they take on the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LV. With one year left on his contract with the Bucs and no guarantee that he’ll make it to the big game next season, this might be the last shot at a title for Tom – and so, he’s going to make sure the entire Brady bunch is there to watch. “Tom will have his family at the game,” a source close to the quarterback tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It has now become such a tradition and, with [Super Bowl LV] being in Tampa, what an extra bonus to make things that much easier.”

Super Bowl LV will occur on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, marking the first time in history that a team will play for the NFL title on their home turf. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium will only house 22,000 fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to view the game for free. Tom’s wife, Giselle Bundchen, 40, his parents – Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady, both 76 – and his kids – Vivian, 8, Benjamin, 11, and Jack, 13 – will be among the lucky few to see the game in person.

“[Tom] would want nothing more than their support, so to have them there is such a blessing,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “To know that his wife, kids, and parents are going to be at the game gives him such a reassurance and makes him even play better — because it is one less thing to stress about. He can then allow all his focus to be on the game and win an unprecedented seventh championship. With this possibly being one of the last times to reach the Super Bowl, Tom would have it no other way than to have his family there, and they will be cheering along as they have been while he has been in the NFL.”

“Gisele has always been Tom’s biggest cheerleader,” a second Brady insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and you can bet she’ll be at the Super Bowl rooting him on with the kids. They have their own private luxury box at the Raymond James Stadium, plus it’s just a few miles from the house they’re renting from Derek Jeter, so there’s no way they’re missing out on one of the biggest highlights of Tom’s career. Gisele is indescribably proud of Tom.” Tom’s parents also can’t wait to see their son play in the Super Bowl.

“They’re feeling better than ever after recovering from COVID early this season,” the second source tells HollywoodLife, “and Tom is thrilled he’ll have his family there for such an important moment.” Tom’s father spoke about his and his wife’s COVID-19 struggles on the Monday (Jan. 25) episode of ESPN’s Greeny radio show. In September, the couple contracted the coronavirus and missed Tom’s first outing as a Buccaneer because they were both “sick as a dog.”

Win or lose, Tom will be back for the 2021-22 season. He’s said on numerous occasions that he wants to play until he’s 45, and he has a deal in place to make that happen. After two decades with the New England Patriots, Tom announced in March 2020 that he was leaving the franchise and taking his talents down to Tampa Bay. He reportedly signed a two-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $50 million with an additional $9 million in incentives.