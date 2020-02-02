Tom Brady Fake-Outs Retirement With Hulu’s Super Bowl Ad & Fans Are Not Amused

After Tom Brady posted a cryptic photo that hinted he had news about his future in the NFL, the Patriots quarterback revealed his big announcement…in a Super Bowl Commercial for Hulu.

“They say, all good things must come to an end,” Tom Brady says in a somber black-and-white spot that aired during Super Bowl LIV. The New England Patriots’ quarterback is used to playing in the big game, so to hear him reveal that he has big news (over somber piano notes) led fans to suddenly fear the worst. “It’s best to walk away. To my teammates, my family, and most of all, to my fans, you deserve to hear this from me: Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.” Yes, this was a commercial for Hulu with Live Television. The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion just pulled a fast one.

Tom, reading from the script, sold the benefits of signing up for Hulu. As for his future? It seems that he isn’t ready to settle down and start a new career as a spokesperson. “Me? I’m not going anywhere.” Well, there you go. It seems that Tom’s not ready to walk away…unless he needs to catch his favorite show on Hulu.

The reaction from fans was mostly positive, especially since Tom tweeted a cryptic image on Jan. 30, showing him standing at a door to an empty stadium. Some mistook this image as a possible indication that Tom was going to retire. “Tom Brady really just had everyone freaking out, and it turns out it was all to promote his Hulu commercial.” “Tom Brady is retiring (from cable)!” “That Tom Brady commercial tricked me! Thought he was going to announce retirement on a commercial lol. Great job @hulu” “The Brady picture was a #Hulu commercial. Hahahahahaha. Tom Brady is the GOAT.” “but I wanted Tom Brady to leave the Patriots so that he could make Boston cry.”

Tom Brady hit us with the Hulu troll and doing #WashedKing tribute tour. pic.twitter.com/5uBpygjkXA — Ahmed/Plz be my GF (@big_business_) February 3, 2020

The Tom Brady tweet was a crummy commercial? pic.twitter.com/cmyFaOgRzX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 3, 2020

Tom’s fakeout is probably going to be one of the biggest highlights of this year’s game. And Super Bowl LIV will be memorable for many reasons. It marks the 11th Super Bowl to be held in Miami, breaking a tie with New Orleans. It’s being held on Groundhog’s Day, and on the first global palindrome day in 909 years (the date 02/02/2020 can be read forwards or backward, no matter how you write it out. The next one won’t happen for more than a century, on 12/12/2121.) It also is Kimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl appearance. Whichever quarterback wins, they’ll become the 30th signal-caller to take home the Lombardi Trophy in their first-ever Super Bowl Appearance. Not bad for a “rookie.”

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this marks the first time in 50 years that they’ve made it to the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers have made it to the big game six times, winning five championships. Speaking of which, the most points scored in a Super Bowl came when the Niners beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. The 49ers were also behind one of the longest Super Bowls in history. Super Bowl XLVII, between the Niners and the Baltimore Ravens, lasted 4 hours and 14 minutes. That marathon was caused by a 34-minute delay when the lights went out int he New Orleans Superdome. Barring overtime and the disastrous weather that forced Harry Styles to cancel his Friday pre-Super Bowl concert, Super Bowl LIV will be over by around 10:00 PM ET, just in time for the new season of The Masked Singer. Hey, maybe Tom will watch it on Hulu.