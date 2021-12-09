See Pics

Tom Brady & Gisele Celebrate Son’s 12th Birthday With Tributes: ‘You Taught Me So Much’

tom brady
Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) is interviewed as he holds his daughter Vivian after winning Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019. Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tom Brady, Ben Brady. New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football, Boston, USA - 05 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Tom Brady & Gisele’s son, Benjamin, just turned 12 & the parents celebrated with heartfelt tributes on social media.

In honor of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s son, Benjamin, turning 12, the parents posted adorable pictures and captions to their Instagram pages. Benjamin is the oldest son of Tom and Gisele’s two kids, their youngest is their daughter Vivian. For Benjamin’s birthday, they each posted their own posts with super sweet captions.

Tom posted a photo of Benjamin posing for the camera with the caption, “Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!” he wrote with three red hearts.

gisele bundchen
Gisele’s caption for her son Benjamin’s birthday. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Gisele posted two photos to her page – one of her and Ben hugging in the ocean while in their swimsuits and a solo shot of Benjamin in the water. She captioned the slideshow, “Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much !”

tom brady
Tom Brady with his son, Benjamin. (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

Their daughter Vivian, just had a birthday as well, as she turned nine years old on Dec. 5. To pay tribute to her on her birthday, Tom wrote, “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together.”

Gisele also posted for her birthday, writing, “Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!”

While Tom and Gisele share two kids together – “Benny” and “Vivi”, Tom also has a third son, Jack, 14, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend of three years, Bridget Moynahan. Despite their breakup, the couple remains amicable and they co-parent their son together. Gisele is also a great stepmom to Jack and is constantly supporting him and posting photos with him.