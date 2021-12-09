Tom Brady & Gisele Celebrate Son’s 12th Birthday With Tributes: ‘You Taught Me So Much’

Tom Brady & Gisele’s son, Benjamin, just turned 12 & the parents celebrated with heartfelt tributes on social media.

In honor of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s son, Benjamin, turning 12, the parents posted adorable pictures and captions to their Instagram pages. Benjamin is the oldest son of Tom and Gisele’s two kids, their youngest is their daughter Vivian. For Benjamin’s birthday, they each posted their own posts with super sweet captions.

Tom posted a photo of Benjamin posing for the camera with the caption, “Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!” he wrote with three red hearts.

Meanwhile, Gisele posted two photos to her page – one of her and Ben hugging in the ocean while in their swimsuits and a solo shot of Benjamin in the water. She captioned the slideshow, “Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much !”

Their daughter Vivian, just had a birthday as well, as she turned nine years old on Dec. 5. To pay tribute to her on her birthday, Tom wrote, “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together.”

Gisele also posted for her birthday, writing, “Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!”

While Tom and Gisele share two kids together – “Benny” and “Vivi”, Tom also has a third son, Jack, 14, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend of three years, Bridget Moynahan. Despite their breakup, the couple remains amicable and they co-parent their son together. Gisele is also a great stepmom to Jack and is constantly supporting him and posting photos with him.