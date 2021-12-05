See Messages

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Mark Daughter Vivian’s 9th Birthday: ‘Daddy Loves You’

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Sky Cinema/Shutterstock
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) is interviewed as he holds his daughter Vivian after winning Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019. Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tom Brady, Ben Brady. New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football, Boston, USA - 05 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Vivian’s birthday with memorable pics of some of her best moments and sweet words that helped them express their love.

Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, proved their proud parents of their daughter Vivian when they shared loving messages and pics in honor of her ninth birthday on Dec. 5. The football player and model included multiple pics of the cute gal showing off her energy and smile, including one of her and her mom posing in water together, and one of her throwing a football to her dad, along with sweet captions.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s birthday message for Vivian. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍,” Tom’s caption read.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen’s birthday message for Vivian. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Related Gallery

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sweetest Pics With Their Kids At Super Bowls

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

“Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!
P.s Thanks uncle @ninomunoz for the pictures!☀️✨❤️ Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol! Que sorte eu tenho de ser sua Mama. Você ilumina minha vida!” Gisele then captioned her post.

The couple‘s followers responded to the posts with their own birthday wishes for Vivien as well as kind comments about the epic pics they shared. Fellow celebs also posted responses, including David Beckham, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi ❤️ @tombrady we r in trouble man 😂,” and Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen at a previous event. (Sky Cinema/Shutterstock)

Before Vivian turned nine, she went on a sunset stroll with Gisele in Nov. The Brazilian beauty shared a gorgeous photo of her holding hands with her mini-me as they walked into water and used the caption to talk about life being a gift.

“Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do,” she wrote. “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”