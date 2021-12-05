Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Mark Daughter Vivian’s 9th Birthday: ‘Daddy Loves You’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Vivian’s birthday with memorable pics of some of her best moments and sweet words that helped them express their love.

Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, proved their proud parents of their daughter Vivian when they shared loving messages and pics in honor of her ninth birthday on Dec. 5. The football player and model included multiple pics of the cute gal showing off her energy and smile, including one of her and her mom posing in water together, and one of her throwing a football to her dad, along with sweet captions.

“9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍,” Tom’s caption read.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!

P.s Thanks uncle @ninomunoz for the pictures!☀️✨❤️ Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol! Que sorte eu tenho de ser sua Mama. Você ilumina minha vida!” Gisele then captioned her post.

The couple‘s followers responded to the posts with their own birthday wishes for Vivien as well as kind comments about the epic pics they shared. Fellow celebs also posted responses, including David Beckham, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi ❤️ @tombrady we r in trouble man 😂,” and Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.”

Before Vivian turned nine, she went on a sunset stroll with Gisele in Nov. The Brazilian beauty shared a gorgeous photo of her holding hands with her mini-me as they walked into water and used the caption to talk about life being a gift.

“Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do,” she wrote. “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”