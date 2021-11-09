See Pic

Gisele Takes Daughter Vivian, 8, On Sunset Stroll On The Beach: ‘Life Is Our Biggest Gift’

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) is interviewed as he holds his daughter Vivian after winning Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019. Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tom Brady, Ben Brady. New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football, Boston, USA - 05 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Gisele took her adorable daughter out for a sunset stroll on the beach when she gushed that ‘life is our biggest gift’ & is ‘fragile.’

Gisele Bundchen, 41, posted an adorable photo of her and her 8-year-old daughter, Vivian, walking into the ocean while wearing their bathing suits during a sunset stroll. The stunning photo pictured the mother-daughter-duo holding hands, while Gisele wrote a super heartfelt caption.

Gisele captioned the beautiful photo, “Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do.”

She continued writing, “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”

Gisele Bundchen with her daughter Vivian. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady, immediately commented on the photo with three heart-eye emojis writing, “love my girls.”

Vivian looks identical to her mother and we cannot believe how much she looks like her the older she gets. Just recently, the whole family dressed up as pirates for Halloween, as an homage to Tom, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose mascot is a pirate.

Gisele posted a photo of herself, Vivian, and her son, Benjamin, 11, all dressed up and cuddled together with the caption, “Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!”

Gisele is always posting photos with her kids and they’re always traveling, doing fun activities together, and of course, spending time cheering on their dad at his football games.