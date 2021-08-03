Gisele Bundchen Gushes Over ’Love Of My Life’ Tom Brady In 44th Birthday Tribute

Gisele Bunchen posted the sweetest tribute for her husband of 12 years, Tom Brady, revealing he’s just ‘too good to be true.’

Gisele Bundchen, 41, took to Instagram to wish her husband Tom Brady a happy 44th birthday! The super model shared a trio of cute photos from what appeared to be a dinner date on Tuesday, Aug. 3 looking so in love. In the first snap, Gisele lovingly gazes at her partner of 12 years as he smiled towards the camera, followed by a solo shot of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. In the third, the Victoria’s Secret model snuggled up to him with a happy and demure look on her face.

“Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady,” she wrote in her caption, using the Portuguese term “te amo” which means “love you.” She went on to quote lyrics from an iconic Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons tune that was later covered by Lauryn Hill for her 1997 album called “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.”

“You’re just too good to be true/Can’t take my eyes off of you/You’d be like Heaven to touch/I wanna hold you so much,” she added, writing out the lyrics from a verse of the infamous song. “At long last, love has arrived/And I thank God I’m alive/You’re just too good to be true/Can’t take my eyes off of you,” Gisele also write in her sweet tribute with a music emoji. She finished her romantic emoji with another Portuguese phrase, which is her native language from Brazil.

“Feliz Aniversário amor da minha vida! Obrigada por compartilhar sua vida comigo! Te amo,” she penned, which translates to, “Happy birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Love you.” Tom, who hails from the Northern California city of San Mateo, responded back in Portuguese with a romantic message of his own. “Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life !!!,” his comment translates to in English.

Tom and Gisele tied the knot on February 26, 2009 after three years of dating. The couple went on to welcome two children together: son named Benjamin Rein, now 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, now 8. Tom is also dad to 13-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.