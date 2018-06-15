Shawn Mendes Drops Portuguese Version Of Hit ‘In My Blood’ & World Cup Fans Are Mad – Here’s Why

The World Cup is supposed to bring people together but Shawn Mendes has started a social media war by recording a new version of his hit song.

Brazilian soccer fans are not happy with Shawn Mendes. Well, the ones on Twitter aren’t. On June 13 the 19-year-old Canadian singer announced he had recorded a Portuguese version of his hit “In My Blood,” which has been adopted as the official World Cup song for Portugal’s national soccer team. The slick music video still features English lyrics, but with Portuguese woven throughout. He also went on to tweet, “Vamos, familia! Forca Portugal.” Translated into English that means, “Come on, family! Force Portugal.”

Why all the sudden love for Portugal? Well, Shawn is half-Portuguese on his dad’s side. So we’re not surprised that he’s supporting the European country during the greatest sports tournament in the world. But his Brazilian followers – or at least many of the team’s loyal fans – are furious with him. Why? That’s because they too speak Portuguese. They’ve been trolling him and slamming him on Twitter ever since. Brazilian soccer fans have been posting photos of them wearing the team’s soccer uniform.

They’ve also been tweeting insults at him. Thankfully many are just tongue in cheek, the sort of trash-talking you’d expect between rival sports teams. One person tweeted, “Shawn, you really created a war between the Best and Coolest country in the World: Brazil, against the settlers of s***, gold robbers: Portugal.” (That’s in reference to Brazil once being a Portuguese colony.) Another Brazilian soccer fan tweeted at Shawn, “You just started the 3rd internet war between Brasil and Portugal. Luckily we’re gonna win once more.”

Other fans were less than impressed by the whole fight. One person wrote, “Are you telling me Brasil x Portugal is trending bc the Brazilians are upset Shawn Mendes chose us. What the hell? HE IS LITERALLY half Portuguese. Can the Brazilians chill out srsly [sic].” As for Shawn his team got off to a good start on June 15 with a gripping World Cup match draw between Portugal and Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo wowed soccer fans everywhere by scoring a hat trick – all three of the team’s goals in one game.