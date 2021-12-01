Listen

Tom Brady Hopes Son Jack, 14, Will Play Football But Gisele Bundchen Wants Him To Chase His Own Dreams

Zach Bolinger/AP/Shutterstock
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Tom Brady has an epic legacy in football — and he is hopeful his eldest son Jack will carry the torch, despite stepmom Gisele having a slightly different opinion!

Tom Brady, 44, will forever be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time — and the legendary quarterback is hopeful that his son Jack, 14, will “someday” follow in his footsteps! Tom shared that his eldest child could have a future as the “starting quaraterback” at his dad’s alma mater the University of Michigan on SiriusXM’s podcast Let’s Go!

Notably, Tom played on the university’s NCAA division team, the Michigan Wolverines, from 1996 to 1999. He added that he sees Jack as a “little future Wolverine” in the chat, published on Nov. 30. The two even watched the Wolverines recent win over Ohio state, where Tom revealed he told his son,'”That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.”

Tom Brady and son Jack at the Under Amour tour in Tokyo, Japan on June 21, 2017. (Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

Stepmom Gisele Bundchen, 41, however, had different ideas. After overhearing Tom’s conversation with Jack, the San Mateo native revealed his supermodel wife said, “‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sakes!”‘

Tom Brady’s son Jack in 2017. (Keizo Mori/UPI/Shutterstock)

Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, 50, who he dated from 2004 until 2006. Bridget confirmed she was pregnant in Feb. 2007 just months after the split, and the two have actively co-parented the teen since. Tom later married Gisele in 2009, and welcomed two adorable kids: Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer has previously opened up about playing in Michigan and how it influenced his later career. “When I was a freshman in high school, I was the backup quarterback on a team that didn’t win a game. I was barely recruited to college. I chose Michigan,” to Sports Illustrated. “I fought pretty hard over the course of my college career. By the fourth year, I was starting. We had a pretty good year. My fifth year, I played pretty well. I thought I would be a high draft pick.” Tom was later drafted to the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls over 20 amazing seasons.