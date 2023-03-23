Tom Brady’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children & Their Moms

Tom Brady is the proud father of three children.

He and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, share a son, John “Jack” Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele Bündchen have two children together: Ben and Vivian Brady.

Tom and Gisele announced that they were divorcing and focusing on co-parenting on October 28.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have decided to end their marriage after 13 years in October 2022. The couple both shared statements announcing their plans to split on Friday, October 28, months after Tom, 45, opted to un-retire from the NFL and play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl Champ and former model, 42, both emphasized the importance of co-parenting as their focus after the split.

Tom showed that both he and his ex are prioritizing their kids and are going to co-parent after the split. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story.

Even though she said that she and her husband “grew apart,” Gisele also said the kids were concern number one in her statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she said.

Despite the split, he won’t ever be bereft of love – thanks to his three kids: John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, who goes by Jack, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. He shares Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, 51, while he shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, whom he’s was married to from 2009 until 2022.

Since the divorce, Gisele opened up about the split and the couple’s kids in a Vanity Fair cover story in March 2023. She revealed that all the kids do jiujitsu. She said Benjamin, who also goes by Benny, and Vivian practice regularly and Jack joins them when he’s with them. She also spoke about being a very hands-on parent in her kids’ early years. “Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself?” she told the magazine. “I was taking them to school every day. I was making them breakfast, lunch… I was there.”

Below is everything you need to know about Tom Brady’s children and how they continue to inspire the legendary athlete.

Jack Moynahan

Tom’s eldest child, Jack Moynahan, was born on Aug. 22, 2007. Jack’s mother, Bridget, learned she was pregnant after Tom had already begun dating Gisele following his 2006 split from Bridget. Despite the complicated situation, Bridget and Tom have remained on good terms while co-parenting Jack, and Bridget even found new love as well when she married businessman Andrew Frankel in Oct. 2015.

Jack technically bears his mother’s last name, but he’s still super close with Tom. In fact, Tom has even said that his eldest child is very similar to him. “Jack is just like me—he holds a lot in,” the athlete told Men’s Health in 2019. “Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad.”

And as stepmom to Jack, Gisele also has a special bond with the teenager. “I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child,” the Brazilian supermodel said in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE. “He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand. I fell in love with him.”

Benjamin Brady

Tom and Gisele welcomed their first child together, son Benjamin Brady, on Dec. 08, 2009. Benjamin can frequently be seen by fans on his parent’s Instagram feed and at some of his dad’s big football games. Most recently, Benjamin, his siblings, and Gisele all cheered on Tom during the 2021 Super Bowl, where the famed quarterback led the Tamp Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benjamin has a loving relationship with his father but does not share the same love for sports that Tom or Jack do. “When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope,'” Tom told Men’s Health. “And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ “Tom went on to share that he and Benjamin’s differences were initially “hard for me,” but he’s grown to love his son for exactly who he is. “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do,” said Tom. “When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

While Benny does practice jiujitsu, Gisele did open about the pressure that her son felt being Tom Brady’s son in the aforementioned Vanity Fair profile. The article’s writer Michelle Ruiz revealed that Benjamin likes skiing and surfing, and that he was a victim of bullying after having a rough baseball game in Boston.

Vivian Brady

Tom’s youngest child, Vivian Brady, was born on Dec. 05, 2012. Over the years, Vivian has grown into a beautiful young girl, and as fans have picked up on, shares a strong resemblance to her supermodel mother. Meanwhile, Tom has admitted before that, given Vivian is his only daughter, he’s had a bit of trouble disciplining her at times.

“It’s the worst — well, it’s not the worst for me, I think it’s the worst for my wife who’s trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “But isn’t that what men are supposed to do for daughters?” Tom added. “Yeah, there’s princesses, and My Little Pony dolls, and it’s just the cutest thing ever.”

A fellow athlete, it was revealed that Vivian is an aspiring horse jumper, besides practicing jiujitsu in the aforementioned Vanity Fair profile.