Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Gisele Bundchen Divorce: ‘We Wish Only The Best For Each Other’

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom Brady wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Friday (Oct. 28), shortly after reports that he Gisele Bündchen had planned to file the divorce papers that day. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” continued Tom, 45. “Doing so I, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Tom’s statement came shortly after multiple outlets reported that he and Gisele, 42, were about to file the papers to “mutually petition for dissolution of marriage,” per CNN. The couple is reportedly filing in Florida, where they have been living since Tom joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rift started following Tom’s decision to un-retire from football. Though Tom said that “my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Gisele apparently took it as Tom choosing the NFL over her and their two children.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele told Elle in their October 2022 issue. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.” However, at the time, Gisele declined to speak about the rift between her and Tom, telling Elle that she felt “very fulfilled in that way, as a mother, and as a wife.”

“I’ve done my part,” she added, “which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”