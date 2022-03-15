Exclusive

Why Tom Brady Came Out Of Retirement & How Gisele Is Supporting Her ‘Incredible’ Husband

Shutterstock
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen with their son Benjamin Brady after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Gisele BŸndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas MoynihanPictured: Gisele BŸndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom BradyfamilyGisele BŸndchenGalynn Patricia BradyVivian BradyBenjamin BradyVivian BRadyGisele BundchenJohn Edward Thomas MoynihanJosh McDanielsVivan BradyNFL Commissioner Roger GoodellRef: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carries his son Benjamin with his wife Gisele Bundchen at right after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Gisele B?ndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas Moynihan Pictured: Gisele B?ndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom Brady family Gisele B?ndchen Galynn Patricia Brady Vivian Brady Benjamin Brady Vivian BRady Gisele Bundchen John Edward Thomas Moynihan Josh McDaniels Vivan Brady NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Ref: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
and

After just 40 days of retirement, Tom Brady returned to the NFL, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why he unretired – and how his family feels about him suiting up for one more season.

Tom Brady is back! After being barely away from the NFL, Tom, 44, announced that “my place is still on the fields and not in the stands” and that he would unretire. So, what prompted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to change his mind? “There is a lot of inside baseball that can be shared, but when it comes down to it,” a source close to the quarterback tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Tom Brady loves the game. [He] loves to compete, and he still can play at an amazing and elite level as he embarks on his 23rd season.”

“[Tom] made the decision now because free agency starts,” the source tells HollywoodLife, referring to the period where unrestricted free agents get scooped up by teams hoping to bolster their ranks. The insider notes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn’t even make it to the NFC Championship in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, must build up their team “to give Tom great people to play with and deal with the salary cap issues they’ll have.” Tom made his announcement now to give his team time “to fit all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, in Tampa, Fla. (Shutterstock)

“But,” the source adds, “when Tom talked to his family these past two months, it was just an obvious and exciting decision to continue to play. Everyone is for it. Everyone is happy. He has years to play, and he didn’t want to miss out on getting another Super Bowl. It is an exciting time right now for Tom.”

Related Gallery

Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos: The NFL Legend With Gisele & Kids

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

While Tom is excited to play for his 23 rd season and go for his eighth Super Bowl ring, how does his wife, Gisele Bundchen, feel about her husband suiting up for another season of hard-hitting football action? She “is in complete awe with her husband and his achievements,” a second source, one close to the couple, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

(Shutterstock)

“Sure, she gets concerned for his health and well-being,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “but he is the best at what he does, and she knows that he had the drive to continue. She is fully in his court and happy to make this a family decision for him to continue playing in the NFL.” Gisele, 41, knows that there will come a day when Tom will retire and stay retire, but she’s okay with waiting a little longer for that day.

“They will have their entire lives ahead of each other,” the source said. “They are enjoying life now and will continue and him returning; she is so proud of him because it shows their kids that if you chase your dreams, you can be the absolute best.”