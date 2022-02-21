Exclusive

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

Tom Brady
Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock
tom brady training camp
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
tom brady View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’

While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady may make a comeback in the NFL and is eyeing the Super Bowl. (Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock)

“When he mentioned ‘never say never’ on a return, it is more than just words,” the insider said. “Tom is going to monitor the NFL off-season with a fine-tooth comb because if the pieces fall into place, he’d be interested in returning.” The 7-time Super Bowl champ isn’t going to give up his retirement plans for just any old NFL squad though, per the source. He’d like to suit up with players who have the eye on the big prize. “He’d be interested in joining a team who are close to winning a Super Bowl, like the San Francisco 49ers.”

However, a few things have to “fall into place,” according to the source. “Once free agency starts and if he wanted to return, he would have to convince Tampa Bay to trade him because they currently hold his playing rights.” The insider went on to say that people should take Tom at face value when he said “never say never,” but the hope of his grand return still has a time restriction with trading regulations. “So, in the next few months if more things will fall into place, it is something that people should believe until about July. If he doesn’t come back by then, then retirement may really stick, but there is without question a chance for him to return.”

Related Gallery

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sexiest PDA Moments -- See Pics Of The Power Couple

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Meanwhile, as he ponders passing the pigskin once again, Tom is also considering some other career options. A different source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he’s interested in “doing fun commercials and maybe some fun shows about the NFL” like Peyton ManningHe’s also “interested in getting into ownership and would love to buy a team.”

 