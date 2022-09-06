Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Haven’t Made Up After ‘Fight’ Over His ‘Unretirement’: Report

According to a 'Page Six' report, Gisele Bundchen has not seen Tom Brady since she left their family home for Costa Rica due to her supposed disapproval of Tom's additional NFL season.

By:
September 6, 2022 10:12PM EDT
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after 22 NFL seasons, just to change his mind 40 days after his original retirement announcement. Now, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to head back to the football field is having serious repercussions on his marriage, according to a new report by Page Six. According to the Sept. 6 report, Tom and his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 42, have not recovered from a disagreement they got into as training camp for the upcoming NFL season got underway, which caused an upset Gisele to flee their Tampa home for Costa Rica.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.” The source added that rumors of divorce are “not true.” HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Tom and Gisele for a statement on the report but did not hear back right away.

Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are starting the NFL season off on rocky footing, according to a ‘Page Six’ report (Photo: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock)

The update followed a Sept. 1 report from Page Six that claimed the pair were butting heads over Tom’s plan to unretire. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to unretire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” another unnamed insider revealed. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” An additional source trusted by Page Six noted that the couple has been at odds about Tom’s NFL career before, and have always bounced back.

The reports of trouble in paradise came after Tom missed 11 days of training camp in August. “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” he said during a press briefing on Aug. 27, addressing his absence. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh—t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady is training for his 23rd NFL season, and his wife is very displeased, according to two ‘Page Six’ reports (Photo: Solo embed: AJ Mast/AP/Shutterstock)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on Feb. 1 via a lengthy note to Instagram. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” he wrote. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

However, he quickly realized that he has “unfinished business” and wants another season on the field. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Tom tweeted in March. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

More From Our Partners

ad