Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Haven’t Made Up After ‘Fight’ Over His ‘Unretirement’: Report

Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after 22 NFL seasons, just to change his mind 40 days after his original retirement announcement. Now, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to head back to the football field is having serious repercussions on his marriage, according to a new report by Page Six. According to the Sept. 6 report, Tom and his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 42, have not recovered from a disagreement they got into as training camp for the upcoming NFL season got underway, which caused an upset Gisele to flee their Tampa home for Costa Rica.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.” The source added that rumors of divorce are “not true.” HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Tom and Gisele for a statement on the report but did not hear back right away.

The update followed a Sept. 1 report from Page Six that claimed the pair were butting heads over Tom’s plan to unretire. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to unretire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” another unnamed insider revealed. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” An additional source trusted by Page Six noted that the couple has been at odds about Tom’s NFL career before, and have always bounced back.

The reports of trouble in paradise came after Tom missed 11 days of training camp in August. “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” he said during a press briefing on Aug. 27, addressing his absence. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh—t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on Feb. 1 via a lengthy note to Instagram. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” he wrote. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

However, he quickly realized that he has “unfinished business” and wants another season on the field. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Tom tweeted in March. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”